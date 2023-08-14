TAIWAN, August 14 - Vice President Lai speaks with traveling press corps aboard aircraft en route to Paraguay

Vice President Lai speaks with traveling press corps aboard aircraft en route to Paraguay

Following a transit stop in New York, Vice President Lai Ching-te and his delegation departed for the Republic of Paraguay, where they will attend the inauguration of incoming President Santiago Peña Palacios. The vice president spoke with the traveling press corps onboard the charter flight, noting that President Tsai Ing-wen gave him two objectives she hopes to accomplish through this trip: to strengthen the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay and to expand upon our bilateral collaboration and spur prosperity for both our countries.

Vice President Lai thanked the journalists traveling with the delegation to Paraguay, where he and his delegation will convey the warm wishes of the people of Taiwan on the occasion of President Peña's inauguration. The vice president also said that he hopes to achieve the objectives President Tsai gave him, those being to strengthen the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay and to expand upon our bilateral collaboration and spur prosperity for both our countries.

Vice President Lai stated that Paraguay has been an important ally of Taiwan in South America for 66 years, and both the outgoing and incoming Paraguayan presidents have visited Taiwan this year, each president reaffirming his firm stance on maintaining relations between Taiwan and Paraguay. He also expressed his hope that relations between our nations remain strong and that we can foster development and prosperity for both nations.

Before departing for Paraguay, the vice president visited Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, where he saw the Jackie Robinson Rotunda and the Mets Hall of Fame & Museum, and listened to an introduction of the Mets' history and its hall of fame players. After the tour, the vice president watched a ballgame between the home team and the visiting Atlanta Braves.