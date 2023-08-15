Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,339 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: access road to Beleu Lake rehabilitated with EU and UNDP support

The 650-metre-long access road to Beleu lake has been inaugurated in the village of Slobozia Mare, in Cahul, Moldova. The event took place on 13 August, at the ‘Beleu Bio Fest Festival’.

The rehabilitation of the road was made possible thanks to financial support from the European Union, provided through the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). 

The €283,000 infrastructure project included the rehabilitation of the access road, asphalt paving and a footpath for pedestrians. In addition, the Slobozia Mare Municipality allocated funds for a car park and a public toilet.

The repaired section of road will boost the economic development and tourism in the region, as Beleu Lake is a part of the Prutul de Jos Biosphere Reserve, included in the UNESCO World Network in 2018.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the regions of Cahul and Ungheni, to bring a better quality of life to its citizens. 

The programme has a total budget of €23 million.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: access road to Beleu Lake rehabilitated with EU and UNDP support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more