Moldova: access road to Beleu Lake rehabilitated with EU and UNDP support

The 650-metre-long access road to Beleu lake has been inaugurated in the village of Slobozia Mare, in Cahul, Moldova. The event took place on 13 August, at the ‘Beleu Bio Fest Festival’.

The rehabilitation of the road was made possible thanks to financial support from the European Union, provided through the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The €283,000 infrastructure project included the rehabilitation of the access road, asphalt paving and a footpath for pedestrians. In addition, the Slobozia Mare Municipality allocated funds for a car park and a public toilet.

The repaired section of road will boost the economic development and tourism in the region, as Beleu Lake is a part of the Prutul de Jos Biosphere Reserve, included in the UNESCO World Network in 2018.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the regions of Cahul and Ungheni, to bring a better quality of life to its citizens.

The programme has a total budget of €23 million.

