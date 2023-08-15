Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,339 in the last 365 days.

How to become a freelancer and work remotely from Georgia? Online course for residents of Kvemo Kartli, Kakheti, and Guria

The Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG), with the support of the EU, invites those who wish to work remotely to register for a free online freelance training course.

The aim of the course is to introduce everyone to remote employment and freelancing opportunities, including specific platforms for freelancers; career paths in programming, graphic design, copywriting, digital marketing and social media management, as well as ways to learn about these professions, business communication and income management skills.

Anyone who meets the following criteria can participate:

  • 16 years and above;
  • living in Guria, Kvemo Kartli or Kakheti;
  • has a computer and internet connection;
  • speaks English  A2 level at least.

The course includes ten training sessions. If it is successfully completed, co-financing of another vocational course for the participant will be discussed.

The deadline for applications is 20 August 2023.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

How to become a freelancer and work remotely from Georgia? Online course for residents of Kvemo Kartli, Kakheti, and Guria

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more