Aisix Solutions Inc. (formerly, Minerva Intelligence Inc.) Announces Name and Symbol Change, and Provides Update

Focused on addressing the need to find solutions to understand the risk of climate change, Aisix Solutions is building Climate AI tools including a consumer user interface and reporting tools, enterprise level UI and API to support customization.



Novel and proven AI technology, demonstrated with the work Aisix Solutions has completed for multiple departments of the Federal Government of Canada and the ongoing work with governments and institutions around the world.

The Company will TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol AISX on August 17, 2023.





Vancouver B.C., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisix Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (the “Company” or “Aisix Solutions”), an emerging global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from “Minerva Intelligence Inc.” to “Aisix Solutions Inc.”, effective immediately. The common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) are expected begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the Company's new name and under the new ticker symbol “AISX” on August 17, 2023. ‎This strategic change reflects the Company’s evolution and focus towards providing novel AI-driven solutions that help the Company’s customers manage the risks and costs posed by climate change. In connection with the Company's name change, shareholders will not be asked to deliver a letter of transmittal.

In response to the pressing challenges of climate change, Aisix Solutions has recognized the urgent need for breakthrough technologies to address climate-related risk. Leveraging its expertise in artificial intelligence, data-analytics, and risk assessment, the Company is committed to offering comprehensive solutions that empower industries, governments and consumers to make informed decisions in the face of climate-related risks.

“Our rebranding to Aisix Solutions marks an important step in our journey,” said Mihalis Belantis, new CEO of Aisix Solutions. “As the world faces unprecedented risks and costs associated with climate related natural disasters, we require accurate and expansive tools that provide actionable insights and reporting. With advancements of our data and AI technology, we aim to be part of the transformation on how we assess and mitigate climate risks.

Aisix Solutions combines novel machine-learning algorithms, data science, datasets and sophisticated physical modeling, to provide users with accurate and predictive climate models and risk assessment tools. The Company’s advanced technologies are intended to empower consumers, governments, and small, medium and large enterprises across various sectors including finance, insurance, energy, agriculture, and urban planning to assess and mitigate climate risks.

Asix Solutions will continue to collaborate with leading experts, research institutions, and industry partners to further enhance its capabilities and expand its portfolio of climate risk solutions. The Company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change.

For more information about Aisix Solutions and its climate risk solutions, please visit our website www.aisix.ca or follow us on Twitter (@AisixSolutions) or LinkedIn (aisix-solutions).

About Aisix Solutions

Aisix Solutions is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, Aisix Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, Aisix Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

