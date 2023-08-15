Couch & Associates Announces Amy Hughes as New Vice President of Strategy 

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couch & Associates, a leading business solutions provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Amy Hughes as its new Vice President of Strategy.



Amy Hughes, a respected industry professional with over two decades of experience in the fintech and technology sectors, is renowned for her strategic insights and marketing acumen. Her wealth of experience includes driving growth in various companies through her proficiency in go-to-market strategies, marketing automation, lead generation, and other strategic marketing initiatives. Amy's impressive contributions have repeatedly led to award-winning lead generation and growth for both early-stage startups and renowned brand companies.

In her new role as Vice President of Strategy, Amy will spearhead growth initiatives and shape strategic direction, while also leading teams on major client engagements. Amy’s leadership skills and extensive expertise will provide strategic guidance to ensure the company's clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.

Mike Couch, CEO of Couch & Associates, stated, "Amy assuming the Vice President of Strategy role is a testament to her substantial contributions to the company and reflects our commitment to continued growth.”

The company encourages those who wish to connect with Amy and learn more about her background and expertise to reach out to her on LinkedIn .

For more insights into this appointment, we invite you to explore our latest blog post.





Contact: Anita Cordeiro - acordeiro@couch-associates.com