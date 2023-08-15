Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,320 in the last 365 days.

Couch & Associates Announces Amy Hughes as New Vice President of Strategy 

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couch & Associates, a leading business solutions provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Amy Hughes as its new Vice President of Strategy. 

Amy Hughes, a respected industry professional with over two decades of experience in the fintech and technology sectors, is renowned for her strategic insights and marketing acumen. Her wealth of experience includes driving growth in various companies through her proficiency in go-to-market strategies, marketing automation, lead generation, and other strategic marketing initiatives. Amy's impressive contributions have repeatedly led to award-winning lead generation and growth for both early-stage startups and renowned brand companies. 

In her new role as Vice President of Strategy, Amy will spearhead growth initiatives and shape strategic direction, while also leading teams on major client engagements. Amy’s leadership skills and extensive expertise will provide strategic guidance to ensure the company's clients receive the highest level of service and expertise. 

Mike Couch, CEO of Couch & Associates, stated, "Amy assuming the Vice President of Strategy role is a testament to her substantial contributions to the company and reflects our commitment to continued growth.” 

The company encourages those who wish to connect with Amy and learn more about her background and expertise to reach out to her on LinkedIn

Couch & Associates extends its deepest gratitude to its community for their continued support as they embark on this exciting new chapter. For more insights into this appointment, we invite you to explore our latest blog post

 


Contact: Anita Cordeiro - acordeiro@couch-associates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Couch & Associates Announces Amy Hughes as New Vice President of Strategy 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more