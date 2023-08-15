Over the next decade, the global dietary supplement market size is expected to grow by 7.4% CAGR from USD 167.5 billion in 2023 to USD 239.4 billion in 2028.

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Germany Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Consumer demand for specific nutrients drives market growth

The increasing demand for plant-based food products in Germany has led to a parallel growth in the dietary supplements market. Plant-based diets offer numerous essential nutrients, but there may be specific vitamins, minerals, or beneficial compounds that are not adequately obtained solely from plant sources. As a result, there is a rising demand for dietary supplements that can complement plant-based diets and help fill potential nutritional gaps.

Consumers are actively seeking supplements that provide the specific nutrients commonly found in animal-based products, such as vitamin B12, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Individuals following plant-based diets often have distinct dietary preferences or restrictions, such as vegan or vegetarian lifestyles. They may also have specific health goals, including muscle recovery, increased energy levels, or overall well-being. Dietary supplements serve as a valuable means of providing targeted nutritional support to individuals adhering to plant-based diets. These supplements address their unique requirements, optimize their health outcomes, and help them achieve their desired health goals.

In essence, the demand for dietary supplements in the context of plant-based diets arises from the need to bridge potential nutritional gaps, cater to specific dietary preferences and restrictions, and support individuals in reaching their health and wellness objectives. By offering supplements that fulfill these requirements, the dietary supplements market in Germany is flourishing alongside the increasing popularity of plant-based eating habits.

List of Key Players in the Probiotics Industry:

Nestle (Switzerland)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

GSK PLC. (UK)

Abbott (US)

Amway Corp (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

ADM (US)

International Flavors & Fragrance (US)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Tokyo)

