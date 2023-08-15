Property Investment in Northern Cyprus: A Changing Market

Salamis Holiday Homes by AKOL The first fully managend holiday village in north Cyprus Living where other people make holiday

The property market in North Cyprus faces a change into a direction, which was long time ignored.

GAZIMAGUSA, FAMAGUSTA, NORTH CYPRUS, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The property market in North Cyprus is currently undergoing a gradual change, with the latest projects by major local developers indicating its final direction. It is no longer just sun-seeking globetrotters or retirees driven from their home countries by the high costs at home who are looking for or have already found their paradise in North Cyprus. More and more investors are also flocking to the country and benefiting from the favourable environment for their investments. The proximity to the European Union, without being a member of this organisation itself, offers many advantages that are obvious on closer inspection: a banking system that does not give information to other countries or the flexibility and informality with which real estate can be purchased on the island. In addition, there is a steadily increasing demand for overnight stays and the fact that other countries now also consider Northern Cyprus as a preferred destination, even outside the traditional core markets from which tourists otherwise flock to the country. The visa-free entry into the country, the well-known hospitality of the locals and, last but not least, the high standards that guests and visitors find here make Northern Cyprus an increasingly popular destination for many tourists from all over the world.

While for a long time it was the trend for investors to invest in holiday homes on site and enjoy high omissions thanks to AirBnB or booking.com, with the arrival of new markets, however, the demands tourists make for their overnight stays are changing. North Cyprus has long since ceased to be a market known for offering cheap beach holidays through accommodation in holiday flats. The trend has long been for guests to be prepared to invest more money per holiday day in exchange for the comfort of no longer having to cook for themselves or be satisfied with rather functional and soberly furnished holiday flats.

The AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES, one of the most innovative property developers on the island, known for its well thought-out concepts, recognised this trend some time ago and with one of its latest projects, the "SALAMIS HOLIDAY HOMES", has brought a project onto the market that responds perfectly to the changing needs. Not only are the changing needs of future guests taken into account, but a solution is also offered to investors that makes the most of this trend and thus forecasts returns that are far above the already high market average. Thus, once again, proof is provided that Northern Cyprus, especially in the real estate segment, still has hidden yields that, without exaggeration, are among the best in the world. Certainly, this does not apply across the board to all projects or regions where construction is taking place in Northern Cyprus, but it is thanks to the farsightedness of the management of AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES that plots of land were secured years ago that form the highest attractiveness in unique locations.

The "SALAMIS HOLIDAY HOMES" project, located close to the fine sandy beach and the world-renowned historical site of SALAMIS ANCIENT RUINS, is designed as a fully managed holiday resort, offering its future guests hotel services of the highest standard from the moment they arrive. A central brand, under which the overnight stays are uniformly marketed, saves the investor the laborious search for his own overnight guests and guarantees professional handling from the very first minute, without having to be on site himself. The innovation with which the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES is entering the market here will undoubtedly set new standards and, in addition to the established hotel brands, bring a new brand to the market that is not just owned by one owner, but by a pool of investors. It's the first fully managed Holiday Homes Village of the whole island.

The twenty-year company anniversary, which the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES celebrated only a few weeks ago, already promised in an impressive presentation that the successful track will not only be continued, but supplemented by further, future-oriented projects. The project "SALAMIS HOLIDAY HOMES" is impressive proof of this.

