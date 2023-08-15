Việt Nam's Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 back home from peacekeeping mission in Abyei

VIETNAM, August 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1, the first such unit to be deployed overseas, has successfully accomplished its peacekeeping tasks at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and came back to a homecoming ceremony held at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.

Colonel Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, lauded efforts by the unit during their stay in Abyei.

All of its 184 members have been honoured with the “For the UN peacekeeping cause” medal of the UN and commended by the UNISFA Force Commander and the Mayor of Abyei for their dedication and contributions to the local lives over the past more than one year.

Thắng stressed that they had left good impressions on international friends and Abyei residents in particular, and helped promote the image of Uncle Hồ's soldiers as well as the “blue berets” of Việt Nam to the world.

Colonel Mạc Đức Trọng, head of the unit, reported that within 15 months in Abyei, the force built and upgraded nearly 70 kilometres of roads, opened 15 new patrol routes with a total length of 303 kilometres, built an airfield in Diffa, and engaged in humanitarian activities there, including dispensing medicines and carrying out free medical examinations for local residents, helping out with post-flood recovery efforts, etc.

Meanwhile, Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 arrived at the UN peacekeeping mission on August 12, the People’s Army Newspaper reported.

The unit brought along about 300 tonnes of supplies, including equipment, machinery, and food to serve the performance of duties and daily needs for one year of work.

The 203-member unit was established in November 2022 under a decision of the Ministry of National Defence. — VNS