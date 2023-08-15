PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2023 Bong Go scores commitment of healthcare workers during the Southern Philippines Medical Center Service Awards; vows to continue advocating for their welfare Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, attended on Friday, August 11, the annual Service Awards of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City. The event is part of SPMC's National Hospital Week celebration, which is observed from August 5 to 12. One of the events that week is the annual Service Awards, which serves as a platform to recognize and express gratitude to the dedicated employees and retirees who have devoted many years to the hospital's mission of providing top-quality healthcare. During his speech, Go praised the SPMC for its unwavering commitment to public health and lauded the institution's significant role in the lives of the people it serves especially in Mindanao. "To the service awardees who are being honored today, your achievements reflect the commitment to excellence that the SPMC stands for. Your dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in making this institution a beacon of hope for those seeking quality healthcare. You have not only met the challenges head-on but have also surpassed them with your exceptional skills and unwavering commitment," Go said. "Today, we also honor SPMC's posthumous awardees. Let us also pay tribute to their enduring legacy that continues to inspire us. It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you as we remember these exceptional individuals who dedicated their lives to the service of others and left an indelible mark on our hearts," he added. He commended the hospital for organizing the Service Awards as a way to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of its employees, who have played a vital role in ensuring the well-being of the community. "To the retirees who are bidding farewell to the SPMC after years of hard work, dedication, and service, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Your contributions have left a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families. Your expertise, your compassion, and your commitment to excellence have undoubtedly touched the lives of those you have cared for. As you embark on this new chapter of your lives, remember that your legacy lives on within the walls of this institution and in the hearts of those you have served," said Go. "You deserve it po. Ibigay n'yo po sa inyong pamilya 'yung panahon at sa inyong sarili. Alam mo mabilis lang po ang buhay natin. Masarap pong mabuhay. Karamihan po sa inyo ay nasa public service. Karamihan po sa inyo dedicated many years to public service. Pero masarap naman po ang pakiramdam na makatulong ka sa mga kababayan natin lalong-lalo na po sa mga mahihirap. But, ibigay n'yo na lang po, regalo n'yo na lang po sa inyong sarili 'yung mga natitirang taon ninyo rin po. Enjoy life with your family," he continued. Go likewise highlighted the accomplishments of the Malasakit Center within the SPMC. The Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop for medical assistance, streamlining the process for particularly poor and indigent patients seeking aid. The center's presence within the hospital premises has been a boon for the local community, ensuring that medical care remains accessible to all, regardless of their financial circumstances, Go stressed. "It's a testament to our commitment to alleviate the financial burden of our patients and ensure that healthcare remains accessible to all, regardless of their economic status. I am glad that according to the DOH, SPMC has successfully served more than 212,000 patients from 2019 to mid-2023," Go shared. Go also highlighted his unwavering efforts in advocating for increased funding for the hospital, emphasizing the critical importance of providing ample resources to ensure the seamless delivery of accessible and high-quality healthcare. Additionally, the senator also mentioned his recent support for pivotal projects, including the construction of a robust 300-bed infectious disease building and the acquisition of a fully-equipped ambulance. Recognizing the need for a more robust response to public health crises, Go earlier refiled twin bills that seek to establish the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (PCDCP) as well as the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VSTIP). If passed into law, Senate Bill No. 195 shall mandate the creation of the PCDCP to serve as the lead agency for developing communicable disease control and prevention initiatives. It will be primarily responsible for controlling the introduction and spread of infectious diseases in the Philippines. The lawmaker also filed SBN 196 which seeks to establish the VSTIP, an institute that will serve as the country's principal laboratory for virology research, laboratory investigations, and technical coordination of the nationwide network of virology laboratories. "I will do my best to continue advocating for more health programs, for the modernization of facilities, and for the enhancement of healthcare services across the country. We owe it to our constituents to provide them with the best healthcare possible," said Go. "Thank you for your commitment to the Southern Philippines Medical Center, and more importantly, to the Filipino people. Let us continue to work together for the betterment of our healthcare system, ensuring that every Filipino receives the care they deserve," he concluded. On the same day, Go went to Catbalogan City, Samar where he attended the oath-taking of Barangay Health Workers Federation Samar and checked the operations of the Malasakit Center at Samar Provincial Hospital. Furthermore, he also joined the Adlaw han Barangay 2023 Samar Day Celebration.