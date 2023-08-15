Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release
August 15, 2023

Poe on POGO unpaid dues

The BIR in coordination with PAGCOR should make every effort to collect the P2.2 billion dues from the POGO firm that closed shop and disappeared.

Hindi lang sila nagdadala ng gulo, nagnanakaw pa sa kaban ng bayan.

If this POGO is a legitimate company, in the first place, then regulators should have a way of finding it and making it settle its liabilities.

Every year, we rack our brains to make the limited budget cover the vast needs of all departments.

There are those who argued on the financial benefits of keeping POGOs in the country and yet we have a staggering 2.2 billion in unpaid taxes.

We hope the administration will also finally put its foot down on the existence of POGOs in the country.

If the government can't make POGOs strictly comply with the laws and regulations, then they must go.

