Transcript of interpellation of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the DBCC Senate hearing

Maraming salamat, Mr. Chair. Kaya halos pinaka-importanteng parte ng budget debates, kahit sa amin sa minority, itong DBCC briefing kasi ito po ang tutuntungan namin, work with our chair with the whole majority, whole Senate to come up with the budget.

Ang pakiramdam ko po ngayon nasa krisis pa po ang bansa natin at kailangan natin ng budget na tutugon doon. Kaya madali po sigurong sabihin wag tayong mag-aalala sa utang, pero tulad ni Sen Koko nag-aalala po ako and sa totoo lang, di po tayo dapat mag-overpromise kung nag-a-underdeliver pa kasi pakiramdam po ng karamihan na I think kung pakikinggan po natin yung iba't ibang sectors, nasa krisis po sila at [inaudible] sila hindi po sila nakikinabang talaga sa kumpletong libreng health care yung mga problema sa proteksyon, damang-dama pa rin nila. Hindi pa rin nila naranasan na magmura na ang pagkain, ni pamasahe, ni yung kita ng mga jeepney drivers natin. In terms of social protection, yun na nga, hindi pa nila pakiramdam na protektado sila so yun lang.

I'm really looking forward to the whole as usual budget process every year sa pamumuno ng Chair namin pero together with my minority leader I would appreciate more candor, yung realistic talagang what state we are in. Otherwise hindi rin po kami makakatulog nang ganap to come up with also a realistic and effective budget. Normal lang po talaga mag-alala sa utang kasi nga people don't feel protected and I think we need to stay in touch with that. Salamat po, Mr. Chair.