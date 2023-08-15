Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,361 in the last 365 days.

Transcript of interpellation of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the DBCC Senate hearing

PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release
August 15, 2023

Transcript of interpellation of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the DBCC Senate hearing

Maraming salamat, Mr. Chair. Kaya halos pinaka-importanteng parte ng budget debates, kahit sa amin sa minority, itong DBCC briefing kasi ito po ang tutuntungan namin, work with our chair with the whole majority, whole Senate to come up with the budget.

Ang pakiramdam ko po ngayon nasa krisis pa po ang bansa natin at kailangan natin ng budget na tutugon doon. Kaya madali po sigurong sabihin wag tayong mag-aalala sa utang, pero tulad ni Sen Koko nag-aalala po ako and sa totoo lang, di po tayo dapat mag-overpromise kung nag-a-underdeliver pa kasi pakiramdam po ng karamihan na I think kung pakikinggan po natin yung iba't ibang sectors, nasa krisis po sila at [inaudible] sila hindi po sila nakikinabang talaga sa kumpletong libreng health care yung mga problema sa proteksyon, damang-dama pa rin nila. Hindi pa rin nila naranasan na magmura na ang pagkain, ni pamasahe, ni yung kita ng mga jeepney drivers natin. In terms of social protection, yun na nga, hindi pa nila pakiramdam na protektado sila so yun lang.

I'm really looking forward to the whole as usual budget process every year sa pamumuno ng Chair namin pero together with my minority leader I would appreciate more candor, yung realistic talagang what state we are in. Otherwise hindi rin po kami makakatulog nang ganap to come up with also a realistic and effective budget. Normal lang po talaga mag-alala sa utang kasi nga people don't feel protected and I think we need to stay in touch with that. Salamat po, Mr. Chair.

You just read:

Transcript of interpellation of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the DBCC Senate hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more