HCC donates green games equipment to CSSI

Honiara City Council Lord Mayor Eddie Siapu handed over equipment to CSSI Commissioner Marktas Forau at the Correctional Headquarter, Rove.

Honiara City Council Lord Mayor Hon. Eddie Siapu officially handed over tools to the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Commissioner Marktas Forau, recently at the Correctional Headquarter, Rove.

The donated equipment’s is to support CSSI commitment to the Safe Green Games Campaign in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara in November.

The equipment handed over includes; rakes, spades, knives, wheelbarrow and gumboots.

Lord Mayor Siapu urged Correctional officers to work together in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Pacific Games, also he urge all people of Solomon Islands and especially Honiara Citizens to take pride in their country and work together to make it cleaner and greener

Meanwhile, CSSI Commissioner Marktas Forau thanked HCC Mayor Eddie Siapu and his Executive Members for the equipment received in supporting CSSI for one common purpose, to clean and keep our city safe, and clean’ as the host city of the Games and beyond.Ends//

CSSI Press