The Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences to host VI International Economic Forum at Riga,Latvia

The theme of the VI International Economic Forum is Open Innovation: from the Creativity of the Individual to an Innovative Science-Based Economy

The aim of the VI International Economic Forum is to analyse the role of human creativity and the potential of international ecosystems for the development of open innovations.” — Dr Nina Linde

RIGA, LATVIA, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences will be organising its 7th International Economic Forum under the theme Open Innovation: from the Creativity of the Individual to an Innovative Science-Based Economy from September 21-22, 2023 at the Latvian Academy for Sciences, Academy Square 1, Riga Latvia.The two-day conference will have gatherings & presence of top policy makers, academicians, Researchers on topics of significant issues. Prof., Dr. Inese Vaidere, Member of the European Parliament, Member of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Prof. Dr. Inese Vaidere, the Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia, Ilze Indriksone, Anda Čakša,the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Latvia,Dr. Ivars Kalvins,Prof Dr. Ivars Kalvins,the President of the Latvian Academy of Sciences among others at the opening session.Speaking on this, Dr Nina Linde, Director, Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences said “The aim of the VI International Economic Forum is to analyse the role of human creativity and the potential of international ecosystems for the development of open innovations, as well as to present the world’s best practices and evidence-based, practical solutions to achieve a higher level of well-being in our globalised society. The successful practice of the I, II, III, IV and V Economic Forum is continuing, that the Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative economy in the long term”.The highlight of the conference will be various insightful plenary sessions on topics such as The Role of Open Innovation in the European Cyber Security Map (Speaker: prof., Dr. Juris Binde, President of “Latvijas Mobilais Telefons”, Vice-President of the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies, Member of the Council of Employers’ Confederation of Latvia, Latvia) Now is the Time for Open Innovation (Speaker: Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth, Entrepreneur, International Trade Specialist in Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Engineer, Corporate Research Scientist, Latvia) Business Models Innovation in Contemporary Society: Best Practice (Speaker: Dr. Solomon Darwin,Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation and Center for Growth Markets, University of California - Berkley, USA) Creativity and Business Intuition as a Source of Innovations (Speaker: M.Sc. Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy) Innovation development policy on the example of Uzbekistan (Speaker: Dr. Shahlo Turdikulova, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan) EQUALS-EU: Building Capacity in Gender-Inclusive Innovation in Europe and Beyond (Speaker: Dr., assoc. prof. Jo Cramer, Project Co-ordinator, EQUALS-EU: Europe’s Regional Partnership for Gender Equality in the Digital Age funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway/Australia) Panel Discussion between Entrepreneurs, Scientists and Politicians “From the Creativity of the Individual to an Innovative Science-Based Economy” EQUALS-EU Symposium on Developing Gender-inclusive Innovation Ecosystems: Key Insights from the Project funded by the European Union Horizon 2020 R&I programme (Moderators: Dr., assoc. prof. Jo Cramer, Project Co-ordinator, EQUALS-EU: Europe’s Regional Partnership for Gender Equality in the Digital Age funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway/Australia, Renars Raubiskis, Project Manager at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia) Creativity as a Source of Innovation (Moderators: Prof., Dr. habil. oec. Baiba Rivza, Academic of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia; M.Sc. Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy,) Silver Economy (Moderators: Gerald Hoppstaedter, Swadha Arora) Digital Finance and Innovations (Moderators: (moderators: prof., Dr. oec. Jelena Titko, Researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Vice-Rector for Science and International Relations of the University of Applied Sciences (EKA), Latvia; PhD cand., Mg.oec. Edgars Cerkovskis, Director of the EKA study program "Circular Economics and Social Entrepreneurship", European Commission expert on macro and regional economics, Latvia)The Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences The Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences (Institute) is registered as a scientific and research institute in 2006. The action and activities of the Institute are oriented to studying of economic problems significant for Latvia, seeking and creating innovative and scientifically based solutions. At present, the Institute is one of the leading research centres for economy with wide partnership links in European and other countries of the World and being able to provide a research based, competent opinion about ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics and Europe, as well as to note the future progression. The mission of the Institute is to facilitate the development of Latvian economy in the regions and in the country as a whole, preparing based on researches, competent assessments and opinions on ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics and Europe, as well as elaborating recommendations related to development opportunities of economy.

