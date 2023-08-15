All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 350,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 50 years of business. With every visit, All Year Cooling reviews the customer’s home to ensure that it is cool and comfortable, and inspect the AC unit, evaluate the entire ventilation system. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions.

Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling reviews the top five factors a consumer should consider before buying an air filter. “Cost is the single most crucial element, according to Tommy Smith. "Air filters range in price. The more an air filter can purge from the air, the more expensive it will be. If a filter is too expensive on its own, there may be reductions available if the filters are bought in bulk, thus doing so can be a viable choice. The performance of filters is typically rated as Best, Better, Good, or Premium. A quality filter is worth the extra money if the buyer is prone to allergies. The filtration is more efficient, and the HVAC system will continue to be cleaner.

The second important factor that a technician from All Year Cooling reviews is filter type. “Filters can be single-use or reusable. Reusable filters are more expensive, but they can be washed and reused. That lowers the amount of waste going to the landfill. A reusable filter can last upwards of ten years if directions are followed properly. The extra cost paid up front turns out to be a fraction of the cost of replacing a filter every month.” The next thing to take into consideration is who lives in the home. The number of people and pets living in a home, as well as any illnesses or allergies, will play a role in how powerful a filter a homeowner will need.

The Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value, or MERV rating, is a crucial aspect to take into account when choosing an air filter, according to Tommy Smith. The efficiency of an HVAC filter is measured using a standard rating called the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV). The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers advises aiming for MERV 6 or above for buildings, and MERV 8 to MERV 13 for dwellings. Instead, some shops employ the AFPR (Air Filter Performance Rating) method. It uses a scale from 1 to 12 and takes into account how much weight a filter adds when it collects dust, hair, pollen, and other microorganisms. A homeowner should aim for the highest AFPR they can afford when making a decision based on AFPR. Make sure the system can handle the MERV or AFPR rating before selecting it. The air is more difficult to force through with more filtration. It's possible that certain motors can't take the added strain. The finest filter for a homeowner's needs is one that won't overwork the HVAC system already in place. The owner's manual can be useful in this situation.

The size of the air filter should also be taken into account by the consumer. The filter's size is crucial. A filter that is too big or too small won't fit properly or properly filter the air. If someone is unsure of what size to buy, they should measure the existing filter or consult the system's handbook. They can also seek advice from a Florida AC cleaning and inspection specialist. A technician from All Year Cooling reviews the measurements of an air filter with respect to length, height, and width because all three dimensions must fit together perfectly.

