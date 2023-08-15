[Latest] Global Alginate Dressings Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,521.2 Million by 2032 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Alginate Dressings Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 926.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 961.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 1,521.2 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 3M, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, BSN medical GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, Hollister Incorporated., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Alginate Dressings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By End-use Industry (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Alginate Dressings Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 926.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 961.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,521.2 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Market Overview:

Alginate dressing is derived from carbohydrate sources and released by clinical bacterial species. It is a natural wound dressing process and can able to absorb the wound fluid and form gel-like fluids, which helps the wound to protect from bacterial infection, thus, promoting rapid granulation, tissue formation, and re-epithelialization.

There are some different examples of alginate dressing that include Comfeel Alginate Dressing (Coloplast), Algosteril (Johnson &Johnson), CarrasorbH(Carrington Laboratories), Kaltostat (ConvaTec), and others.

Market Dynamics.

Drivers.

The Growing Use of alginate dressing in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors will aid market growth. The market growth will drive the substantial rise of acute and chronic wounds due to accidents, diabetes ulcers, and allergic reactions and, among others, has increased the potential sales of an alginate dressing in the market.

Restraints.

However, the gel form of alginate dressing possesses foul-smelling and non-adherent property needs secondary dressing, which the market will hamper. Furthermore, alginate dressing is not a suitable treatment for chronic wounds that are bleeding heavily or for wounds that are dry or have minimal exudate.

On the other hand, manufacturers are switching to alternative substitutes for alginate dressings due to high production costs and rising raw materials prices.

Opportunities.

The factors such as an increase in the number of burn injury cases across the globe lead to the growth of alginate dressing. For instance, according to data published by World Health Organization in March 2018, In India, over 1 000 000 people are moderately or severely burnt every year, and the study shows a substantial growth of bacterial infection after burn injury. These factors together are projected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the alginate dressing market in the future.

Challenges.

Over the forecast period, the non-availability of good production amenities in many regions, along with a lack of product supply, is anticipated to challenge market growth in the years ahead.

In addition, the availability of alternative substitutes for alginate dressings may be a challenging factor in the alginate dressings market.

Report Highlights.

Based on type, the segment includes antibacterial and non-antibacterial.

The antibacterial alginate dressing segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period. There are several key manufacturing companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of antibacterial alginate dressing products. For instance, HMP Global, Inc. has intruded DermaGinate/Ag and Calcium Alginate Dressing in Antibacterial Silver. It helps in absorbing moderate to heavy exudate, forms soothing gel-like consistency, and supports moist wound healing and autolytic debridement. This is anticipated to increase the demand for the antibacterial-based alginate dressing market.

Based on the Application, the segment includes chronic wounds and acute wounds. It is expected that the global acute wound segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031.

The alginate dressing is extensively used on acute wound infection sites. The rising number of surgical site acute infections has boosted the overall growth of the alginate dressings market. For instance, according to an article published by the National Library of Medicine in February 2019, the Medicare cost for acute and chronic wound treatments ranged from $28.1 Million to $96.8 Million.

The highest expenses were for surgical wounds, followed by diabetic foot ulcers, with a higher trend toward costs associated with outpatient wound care than inpatient. Thus, the demand for alginate dressing will grow for acute wound site application during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the segment includes home healthcare, hospitals, and others. It is expected that the global hospital end-use segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031.

The hospital segment is expected to create the most lucrative end-use industry for the alginate dressing market. The factors such as the growing population across the globe, rise in several diseases, and government initiation & investment in the healthcare industry are significantly booming the overall growth of the alginate dressing where it is used as an antibacterial, antifungal, and disinfectant agent for treating acute and chronic wound infections.

Regional Snapshots.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the dominant region in the alginate dressing market . This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising population, the increase in chronic and acute wounds during post-operative procedures, and the increased number of diabetic patients have augmented the overall demand for alginate dressing.

For instance, according to an article published by the centers for disease control and Prevention, a total of 37.3 million people have diabetes which is 11.3% of the US population, and 28.7 million people, including 28.5 million adults, are diagnosed with diabetes. These factors are projected to increase the overall demand for alginate dressings. In response to this, an increase in the number of acute and chronic wounds in post-surgical patients in countries such as Canada and Mexico has spurred overall market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 884.15 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.65 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.48% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players 3M, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, BSN medical GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, Hollister Incorporated, and Others Key Segment By Grade, End-use Industry, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Alginate Dressings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By End-use Industry (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Key Players

3M

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Medline Industries, Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast A/S

BSN medical GmbH

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun

Melsungen AG

Mölnlycke Health Care

Hollister Incorporated

Segments covered in the report.

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By End-use Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

