Berlin Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3004538                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION:            Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2023 2032 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leland Jones Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:          Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harley LaPlante

AGE: 37    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: M3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Pending Notification of Next of Kin

AGE: 61    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Warren near Leland Jones Road. The operators were identified as Harley LaPlante (37 of Warren, VT) and another male (Pending notification). They were the sole occupants of each vehicle. Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under active investigation at this time.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

