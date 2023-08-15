Berlin Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3004538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2023 2032 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leland Jones Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harley LaPlante

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: M3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Pending Notification of Next of Kin

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Warren near Leland Jones Road. The operators were identified as Harley LaPlante (37 of Warren, VT) and another male (Pending notification). They were the sole occupants of each vehicle. Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under active investigation at this time.

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545