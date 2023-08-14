Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Valley Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:10 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim within the vestibule of the building. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 14, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 16-year-old Damari McLaughlin, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun).

