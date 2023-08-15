Submit Release
Spexis announces USD $2.5 million capital commitment to support the upcoming Phase 3 ColiFin® studies

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced a capital commitment totaling USD $2.5 million with participation from SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) and institutional investors to fund the upcoming Phase 3 ColiFin® studies, beginning with the COPILOT study which is expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2023. The USD $2.5 million capital commitment will be in the form of USD $1.0 million in secured, interest-bearing debt with partial warrant coverage from SGI and USD $1.5 million subordinated debt mandatorily converting into equity from institutional investors.

“This additional commitment from SPRIM demonstrates their continued support for the clinical development of ColiFin®, our inhaled macrocycle therapeutic for the management of chronic infections in cystic fibrosis patients” said Jeff Wager, M.D., Chairman & CEO of Spexis. “This new capital allows us to not only initiate the COPILOT study in the third quarter, but will also allow for continued progress across start-up activities for COPA, the second part of our planned pivotal efficacy and safety Phase 3 study.”

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:        

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com 		For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


