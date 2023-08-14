Plan your future at the Albury-Wodonga Open Day

Aspiring students and their families will be welcomed to the campus Open Day.

School leavers, people wanting to change careers, retrain or re-enter the workforce can find out about pathways, subject areas of interest and the impact of tertiary education.

Albury-Wodonga Head of Campus Dr Guinever Threlkeld said Open Day is a fantastic opportunity to welcome people to campus and help them find the perfect course to suit their ambitions.

"Our academic and professional staff have put together an exciting experience that captures the essence of each course and enables prospective students to consider their future career options after studying at the Albury-Wodonga campus," Dr Threlkeld said.

"There is no one way to get into university and we actively support pathways to tertiary education, including via TAFE."

Dean of La Trobe’s School of Education, Professor Joanna Barbousas, said future students will have the opportunity to learn more about industry-leading education courses, including the recently expanded Nexus program that enables people to transition to

teaching from other careers.

“We know there is a growing demand for more teachers in regional Australia, and that students are keen to study and work in their local communities,” Professor Barbousas said.

“Our Nexus program gives students the chance to undertake a Master of Teaching (Secondary) or, for the first time, a Master of Teaching (Primary), while getting paid to work in schools.

"This means they are graduating with evidence-informed approaches and extensive practical experience - ready to make a real difference in the classroom.”

Dr Threlkeld said La Trobe’s strong ties with local agencies help students build the experience needed to meet the regional skills shortage.

“Many of our students are employed in the community before they have even graduated,”Dr Threlkeld said.

A new interactive Open Day app allows visitors to schedule tours and get a feel of campus life.

Prospective students can download it here.

The Albury-Wodonga Campus Open Day will be held from 9.30am to 2pm on Sunday 13 August.

To register and for more information visit La Trobe’s website.

Highlights of Open Day

Explore the benefits of studying locally and regionally through activities, including campus tours, workshops and guided tours of biomedical science and nursing lab spaces.

Witness first-hand essential nursing skills in a simulated hospital environment.

Academic sessions for all on-campus courses (psychology, biomedical science, nursing, social work, life sciences and education) and popular online courses (business and arts).

One-on-one consultations with a La Trobe course advisor at the consultation hub.

Discover more regional study support with Regional Connect.

Throughout August La Trobe is hosting Open Days on campuses in Melbourne, Mildura, Albury-Wodonga, Shepparton and Bendigo.

Media enquiries

Jess Whitty – j.whitty@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817