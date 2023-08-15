Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Clarence Avant

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Clarence Avant:
 
“Clarence Avant was a visionary entrepreneur and changemaker who redefined the entertainment industry and opened doors for countless Black artists and executives through his mentorship and guidance.
 
“Beyond his incomparable career in the entertainment world, Avant was a passionate voice for equal rights whose wide-ranging influence made an impact on important figures in politics and sports.
 
“Avant’s legacy carries on in the many lives he changed and the generations of aspiring talents he continues to inspire. Our hearts are with Avant’s remarkable family and everyone mourning his loss.”

