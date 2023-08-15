Two full-day closures required on Highway 4 to remove hazardous boulders

CANADA, August 15 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to work toward a full reopening of Highway 4 at Cameron Bluffs.

There will be two full day-time closures of the highway starting this week to allow crews to remove approximately a dozen refrigerator-sized boulders as part of the rock-scaling work being done at Angel Rock, which has proved to be the most challenging segment of the bluff.

Rock scaling is a complex and labour-intensive process, requiring work on cliff faces to safely remove dangerous rock material, and can be carried out only in daylight hours and during favourable weather conditions.

Weather permitting, the closures will take place:

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Highway 4 is now expected to fully reopen to two-way traffic at the end of August 2023. The highway remains open to scheduled single-lane alternating traffic while crews continue to secure the steep bluffs above the highway following the destabilization caused by the Cameron Lake Bluff wildfire. This crucial work has been delayed by recent weather-related shutdowns enacted to protect the safety of workers and travellers.

In addition to the closures on Aug. 17 and 24, the highway will continue to be closed for two periods daily, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., until the work is completed.

There will be no closures overnight or on weekends. Drivers should also be prepared for possible unplanned closures and, in advance of their travel, check: https://drivebc.ca/

The detour route between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni remains open for travel. Detour route details can be found here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-4-cameron-bluffs

To date, crews working on slope stabilization following the Cameron Lake Bluffs fire have removed approximately 200 dangerous trees and 600 tonnes of rock-scaling debris. Further work includes installing 1.2 kilometres of barrier and rock fencing.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/