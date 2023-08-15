CBP announces Global Entry partnership with Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today that citizens of the Dominican Republic are now eligible to apply for Global Entry, a program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominican citizens to apply for Global Entry membership,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the CBP Commissioner. “Today’s announcement builds on our partnership with the Dominican Republic to facilitate legitimate travel and commerce, while ensuring a lasting commitment to strengthening the security of both our nations.”

The partnership was finalized today with a formal signing ceremony in the Dominican Republic, making it one of 16 Global Entry partner countries, including Croatia, Bahrain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

“The incorporation of the Dominican Republic into Global Entry is an evident example of the trust placed by the United States Government in President Luis Abinader, in his government and in the Dominican people,” said Dominican Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Alvarez. “A historic moment of unquestionable recognition of the strength and solidity of our democratic institutions; of the rule of law; the growth and stability of the economy; of the fight against corruption and impunity; of the image and regional prestige of the country; and the defense of human rights.”

“For the Dominican Republic, the implementation of Global Entry marks a before and after in our relationship with the United States,” said Dominican Republic Director General of Customs Eduardo Sanz Lovaton. “Just to illustrate the level of this achievement: in just 11 months since we signed the Joint Statement, we managed to carry out a process that normally takes years.”

Dominican citizens who apply and are approved for the Global Entry program will be able to enter the U.S. using the Global Entry portals in the Federal Inspection Service areas of 85 airports in the U.S. and other countries – expediting their arrivals process into the United States, while enhancing security by utilizing a risk-based methodology.

Successful Global Entry applicants will also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program, which will allow for a smoother screening process at security control for domestic and international flights departing the US, eliminating the requirement to remove shoes, jackets or belts, and computers from carry-on bags.

Global Entry is one of Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs that provide modified screening for pre-approved members, improve security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and it utilized at land, air and sea ports of entry into the United States at 77 airports within the United States and at Preclearance locations around the world.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment. While a key goal of the program is to expedite travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States. To maintain a strict standard in establishing Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

For more information on Global Entry, visit https://ttp.dhs.gov/.