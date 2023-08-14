PM invites FIFA to partner in Provincial Sports development.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP invites the Federation for International Football Association (FIFA) to partner in building football facilities in each of the provinces around Solomon Islands.

Welcoming the FIFA President, Mr Gianni Infantino’s brief visit to his Office this afternoon, Prime Minister Sogavare said, Solomon Islands vision is to build facilities in each province to encourage our young people to engage in nation building through football.

“We invite FIFA to partner with us in this endeavour,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister pointed out, football holds a special place in the hearts of Solomon Islands, a powerful tool for promoting peace, unity, friendship, and fair play among our youth and communities. An inspiration on and off the field for our people to dream big and aim for greatness.

As a nation with a huge vision in football, Solomon Islands looks forward to the day it play host to FIFA sanction international matches.

He adds, to attest to this humble vision, the newly built National SIFF Academy is a symbol of our dedication to develop a generation of skilled football players who can compete at the highest level while also embodying the values of discipline, teamwork, and respect.

Our ambitious vision is to harness the potential of our young footballers and elevate the standard of football in our country.

The Prime Minister further appeals for stronger partnership between the government, FIFA and the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) to effectively promote football as a tool for social development and nation building.

The Prime Minister also recommended a Government-FIFA and SIFF partnership in developing football pathways through academies and scholarships… “my government stands committed to engage in further discussions on this,” he adds.

Prime Minister Sogavare personally commended President Gianni’s vision to expand the number of teams to participate in the FIFA 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico. He stressed, the expansion of teams provides an opportunity for Solomon Islands as a member of the OFC, 1 + half chance to participate in the World Cup, with New Zealand the team to beat.

President Gianni’s vision and drive to establish the OFC Professional League has also received commendation from Prime Minister Sogavare who described the proposal as a positive one for the development for all forms of football across the region, offering Solomon Islands as the host country to launch the competition in 2025.

“Mr. President we would like to offer our country as the host to launch this competition in 2025. I can assure you that we can fill up our stadium to witness and do justice to the historic launch of the OFC Professional League if Solomon Islands is blessed with this honour.”

Prime Minister Sogavare also extended President Gianni the invitation to open the National SIFF Academy when it is completed later this year, and as guest attending football finals during the Pacific Games 2023.

Accepting the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation, FIFA President Gianni congratulates the leadership of Prime Minister Sogavare for the vision and investment in sports facilities.

“Congratulations on your investment. It will bear fruit.”

He adds, together, FIFA, SIFF and the Government will contribute to make Solomon Islands shine through sports, not only in the region but world over.

President Gianni adds, the Pacific deserves higher pathway to playing professional football.

He believes, Solomon Islands is able to rise up to the challenge and make use of the window of opportunity presented by the decision to expand the number of teams to participate in the FIFA 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA President on 26 February 2016, in the period of the worst crisis in the football world governing body’s history. Re-elected on 5 June 2019, he has led the institution into a new era of stability, transparency, and prosperity, making FIFA a well-respected and trusted institution and a reliable partner to many…. Ends///.

FIFA President presenting a Soccer jersey to PM Sogavare

PM Sogavare receiving a FIFA Soccer ball with his name printed on it from FIFA President.

Prime Minister Hon. M. Sogavare presenting a traditional carving to FIFA President Gianni

-PM Press Sec