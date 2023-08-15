Submit Release
Department of Health, local community agencies open coordinated health care clinic in West Maui

Lāhainā — The Maui District Health Office, in partnership with local community agencies, announces the opening of a coordinated health clinic in West Maui on Aug. 14, 2023 to assist individuals directly impacted by the devastating wildfires. The clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The main clinic will be located at the Comprehensive Health Center on Akoakoa Place, located below the Lahaina Civic Center. Clinic services will include general wound care and first aid, pharmacy services, mental health services and other general health care.

Participating community partners include Malama I Ke Ola, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Mauliola Pharmacy, American Medical Response (AMR) and Minit Medical. Limited translation services will be available in Ilocano and Tagalog.

No appointment is necessary for clinic services and insurance is not required. Mobile services operating out of the main clinic will also be available where care is needed and requested. For more information, call 808-984-8201 or 808-984-8260.

Department of Health, local community agencies open coordinated health care clinic in West Maui

