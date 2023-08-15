News Release-Department of Health Extends Comment Period and Suspends Processing of NPDES Permit Due to Lāhainā Wildfires

HONOLULU, HI – The Department of Health (DOH) hereby extends the public comment period for the processing of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit application for HI 0021848 – Lāhainā Wastewater Reclamation Facility from Monday, August 14, 2023, to Wednesday, September 13, 2023, due to the devastating wildfires in Lāhainā. The DOH will suspend the processing of the NPDES permit application until further notice. The public will be notified when the permit process restarts.

# # #

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: (808) 953-0922