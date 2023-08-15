Made-in-Việt Nam school stationery dominate domestic market

VIETNAM, August 15 - HÀ NỘI — As the start of the academic year 2023-24 is approaching, the school stationery market becomes increasingly exciting.

This year, consumers are favouring items produced by Vietnamese enterprises as those have improved in both quality and design. To match customer demand before the new school year, book and retail stores have made sure their shelves are stocked.

Currently, made-in-Việt Nam school stationery products are prevalent in the market, accounting for 70-80 per cent of the market share.

According to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, domestically-made school stationery products for the new school year are diverse in designs and quality. Products from domestic stationery makers such as Hồng Hà, Kim Long and Vĩnh Tiến have improved designs and quality, affirming the prestige.

The prices of school stationeries at popular stores on several streets in Hà Nội such as Lý Thường Kiệt in Hoàn Kiếm District, Bách Khoa in Hai Bà Trưng District, or Nguyễn Văn Cừ in Gia Lâm District have not showed significant changes compared to previous years.

For example, the price of notebooks and test papers of brands such as Campus, Hồng Hà and Hải Tiến ranges from VNĐ9,000-VNĐ25,000 per each; pencils, ballpoint pens of brands like Thiên Long and Hồng Hà... priced from VNĐ3,000 to VNĐ10,000 VND per piece.

Nguyễn Thị Lan, who has two children - one in 7th grade and one in 11th grade - in Hoàng Mai District, said that the school stationery market this year was abundant, and prices of these goods had not increased compared to last year.

Notably, the stationery items were mainly Vietnamese products with diversified designs and cheaper prices than imported ones, so she also prioritised buying Vietnamese goods. In addition to textbooks, she planned also to buy new things from domestic makers for her children such as clothes, shoes and school bags.

Lan is not alone.

Trần Thúy Nga who lives in Hai Bà Trưng Distrcit's Bạch Mai street said this year she still bought made-in-Việt Nam school stationery for her two children thanks to their diversified models and reasonable prices. Nga added that even she loved using the products.

Đỗ Thu Hồng, a saleswoman at a bookstore on Lý Thường Kiệt Street in Hoàn Kiếm District, said that her store received a quite high number of customers in recent days, Especially in the weekend, the number of customers increased between 30 and 40 per cent compared to same days in the previous month.

Attractive promotion

To attract more customers, supermarkets and retail stores are offering many promotions.

Fahasa store system offers discounts on school stationery up to 60 per cent. For example, prices of pens and crayons are slashed by 10-30 per cent, backpacks and briefcases by 50 per cent, and textbooks and notebooks by 5-10 per cent. Not only at stores and bookstores but supermarkets and retail systems also offer many promotions with school stationary items.

Meanwhile, Win Mart supermarket system cut off 20 per cent price for colouring notebooks and uniform pants. Prices of bags and backpacks for students are reduced from 25 per cent to 33 per cent. At the same time, all school shoes enjoyed a 10 per cent price off.

Not only at stores, but the demand for school stationary items on social networking platforms such as Facebook and TikTok or e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee has also been increasing. — VNS