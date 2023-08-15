Submit Release
TOMORROW: Governor Newsom Joins Australian Ambassador to the U.S. for Climate Announcement

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will join The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, to announce a new partnership between California and Australia on climate action.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

PRESS POOL INFORMATION: This event will be pooled press only and is not open for media RSVP.

TV: FOX40, please contact eytan.wallace@fox40.com or call 818-668-7579 for pool video.

PHOTO: EPA Images, please contact mabanglo@epaimages.com for pool photo.

