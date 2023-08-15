TOMORROW: Governor Newsom Joins Australian Ambassador to the U.S. for Climate Announcement

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will join The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, to announce a new partnership between California and Australia on climate action.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

