Republic of Korea National Day

PRESS STATEMENT
ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my warm congratulations to the Republic of Korea as you celebrate your National Day.

Today, I want to reaffirm the strength of our Alliance in its 70th year and celebrate our strategic partnership, acknowledging the shared values that form the foundation of our strong bond. The United States remains committed to achieving a truly global partnership between our countries, including by expanding people-to-people ties, investing in economic growth, and upholding international peace and stability. We have accomplished much together, and I look forward to many more years of U.S.-ROK friendship.

Best wishes to the people of the Republic of Korea for a joyous National Day.

Republic of Korea National Day

