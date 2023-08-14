Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,337 in the last 365 days.

RFP – Indigenous Survivors of Human Trafficking Wraparound Services

This Request for Proposal (RFP) seeks proposals from qualified Tribes, tribal organizations and nonprofit organizations with the capacity and expertise to provide person-centered, culturally informed and responsive support and assistance (services) to Indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking as well as individuals at-risk. Four (4) grants will be funded, two (2) in Eastern/Central Washington and two (2) in Western Washington.

Contact RFP Coordinator Stephanie Pratt (Stephanie.Pratt@Commerce.wa.gov) with questions.

You just read:

RFP – Indigenous Survivors of Human Trafficking Wraparound Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more