RFP – Indigenous Survivors of Human Trafficking Wraparound Services

This Request for Proposal (RFP) seeks proposals from qualified Tribes, tribal organizations and nonprofit organizations with the capacity and expertise to provide person-centered, culturally informed and responsive support and assistance (services) to Indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking as well as individuals at-risk. Four (4) grants will be funded, two (2) in Eastern/Central Washington and two (2) in Western Washington.

Contact RFP Coordinator Stephanie Pratt (Stephanie.Pratt@Commerce.wa.gov) with questions.