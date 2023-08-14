Submit Release
Air quality advisory for Portland area, Willamette Valley and Medford due to smog [Aviso sobre la calidad del aire]

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Eugene-Springfield and the Medford region due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. The advisory is in effect Monday evening through Wednesday night.

** Información en español **

Air quality agencies expect pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high.

The agencies urge residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution. Recommendations include:

• Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.
• Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
• Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.
• Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment.
• Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.
Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.
Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on a smartphone.

Media contacts:

• Oregon DEQ: Greg Svelund, Public Affairs Specialist, 541-647-4194, greg.svelund@deq.oregon.gov
• Southwest Clean Air Agency: Uri Papish, 360-574-3058, Uri@swcleanair.gov

