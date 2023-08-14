Manchin Announces $1 Million to Protect Chesapeake Bay Watershed, Enhance Public Health Across West Virginia

August 14, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $1,064,397 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for three projects to enhance environmental and public health across West Virginia. The funding will support water quality restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, statewide efforts to minimize and manage hazardous waste production and a program through West Virginia University to assist businesses with pollution reduction practices.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, fresh air to breathe and a safe living environment. I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $1 million in protecting the beautiful and ecologically critical Chesapeake Bay watershed, as well as advancing statewide efforts to control hazardous waste production and help West Virginia businesses adopt cost-efficient pollution reduction strategies,” Senator Manchin said. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: