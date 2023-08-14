Submit Release
Manchin Secures More than $312 Million for West Virginia Projects in Fy24 Funding Bills

Blue Ridge Community & Technical College

Advanced Manufacturing Technology Integration Project

Martinsburg

Berkeley

$492,000

Funds curriculum design and the purchase of equipment and technology.

City of Elkins

Wastewater and Water Apprenticeship Program

Elkins

Randolph

$60,000

Creates an apprenticeship program in the water and wastewater fields.

Coalfield Development

Coalfield Development On-the-Job Training

Huntington

Cabell

$1,200,000

Supports Coalfield Development’s 33-6-3 workforce development model.

Doddridge Day Report Center

Doddridge Day Report Equipment Upgrade

West Union

Doddridge

$10,000

Updates equipment and software.

SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC

SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC Fabricates the Future

Wheeling

Ohio

$400,000

Expands the SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC program.

The West Virginia Chamber Foundation Corporation

West Virginia Workforce Unifier

Statewide

Statewide

$300,000

Identifies critical needs areas in the workforce development space and connects stakeholders.

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Paramedic Workforce Development

Statewide

Statewide

$1,800,000

Funds tuition support for students seeking paramedic education.

West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training

Invest in Safety at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center

Julian

Boone

$300,000

Invests in industrial training at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center.

Bluefield State Applied Research Foundation

Bluefield State University College of Nursing and Allied Health Expansion

Bluefield

Mercer

$7,145,000

Funds the construction of a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility.

Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc.

Boone Memorial Hospital Surgery Enhancement Program

Madison

Boone

$2,202,000

Purchases and installs state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment.

Braxton County

Braxton County Ambulance Replacement

Sutton

Braxton

$400,000

Purchases two new ambulances.

Broaddus Hospital Association

Broaddus Hospital Emergency Back-up Generator Project

Philippi

Barbour

$529,000

Replaces a back-up emergency generator.

Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center

Camden Family Health Expansion Project

Summersville

Nicholas

$5,000,000

Constructs a new building.

Charleston Area Medical Center

Expanding Multispecialty Physicians to Greenbrier County

Ronceverte

Greenbrier

$7,516,000

Funds a state-of-the-art multispecialty physician facility.

Charleston Area Medical Center

Neurosciences Institute Expansion

Charleston

Kanawha

$15,000,000

Creates a state-of-the-art Neurosciences Institute.

Fairmont State University

Nursing Program Facilities Renovation

Fairmont

Marion

$3,059,000

Renovates the Nursing Simulation Center and Skills Lab.

FaithHealth Appalachia

Faith and Health Communities United

Huntington

Cabell

$470,000

Expands the UniteUs West Virginia program.

Grant County Commission

Grant County EMS Building Project

Mount Storm

Grant

$700,000

Constructs an EMS building.

Hospital Development Co.

Roane General Ambulance Service

Spencer

Roane

$500,000

Constructs an ambulance center.

Jefferson County Community Ministries

Community Service Center Project

Ranson

Jefferson

$300,000

Establishes the first homeless shelter in Jefferson County.

Marshall University Research Corporation

Marshall Community Health Institute

Huntington

Cabell

$15,000,000

Constructs the Marshall Community Heath Institute.

Mineral County Health Department

Annex Construction and Main Building Upgrade

Keyser

Mineral

$1,260,000

Upgrades the health department facility.

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

Minnie Hamilton Hospital Renovations Project

Grantsville

Calhoun

$5,000,000

Renovations and expands the hospital.

Morgantown Community Resources, Inc.

Hazel’s House Day Services Center Addition

Morgantown

Monongalia

$500,000

Constructs an addition to Hazel’s House.

Paden City Development Authority

Town of Paden City Medical Clinic Creation

Paden City

Tyler

$200,000

Creates a medical clinic.

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital

Rural Hospital Expansion Project

Buckeye

Pocahontas

$6,000,000

Builds an addition onto the hospital.

Potomac Valley Hospital

Potomac Valley Hospital ED Observation Project

Keyser

Mineral

$1,000,000

Creates an observation unit in its emergency department.

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services

Roof Replacement Project

Huntington

Cabell

$350,000

Replaces a facility roof.

Recovery Point West Virginia

Long-Term Supportive Residential Housing and Services

Parkersburg

Wood

$600,000

Develops supportive long-term services for people with substance use disorder.

Summers County Commission

Summers County ARH Hospital Emergency Department Renovation Project

Hinton

Summers

$3,000,000

Renovates and expands the emergency department.

Valley Health Systems

Equity in Community Health Outreach (ECHO) Program

Huntington

Cabell

$1,000,000

Connects community members with services.

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

WV School of Osteopathic Medicine Facility Extension

Lewisburg

Greenbrier

$6,000,000

Constructs and equips an addition to the Frederic W. Smith Science Building.

West Virginia University Hospitals, Inc.

WVU Medicine Children’s Inpatient Expansion Project

Morgantown

Monongalia

$6,248,000

Constructs additional inpatient shelled areas.

West Virginia University Research Corporation

WVU School of Dentistry Facilities Renovation and Equipment

Morgantown

Monongalia

$12,600,000

Expands and renovates the WVU School of Dentistry.

Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission

Mountwood Park Substance Abuse Treatment Facility

Waverly

Wood

$300,000

Replaces equipment to support the Harmony Ridge Recovery Center.

Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center, Inc.

Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center – Client Care

Morgantown

Monongalia

$838,000

Maintains a safe and healthy space for individuals seeking treatment.

Libera, Inc.

Liberal Mental Health Support Programs for Middle School Youth

Morgantown

Monongalia

$200,000

Provides mental health support programs for middle school youth.

Marshall University Research Corporation

Improving the Well-Being of Families in West Virginia

Huntington

Cabell

$1,000,000

Serves West Virginian youth affected by parents substance use disorder.

Marshall University Research Corporation

Equipping Mental Health Providers in Schools

Statewide

Statewide

$500,000

Supports Marshall University psychology graduate students.

Morgan County Partnership

Morgan County Youth Substance Use Prevention Project

Berkeley Springs

Morgan

$500,000

Supports efforts to prevent underage drinking and substance use.

The Martinsburg Initiative

Berkeley County Collaborative Action Response for Educational Success (CARES)

Martinsburg

Berkeley

$500,000

Provides alternative classroom experiences to mitigate adverse childhood experiences.

West Liberty University

Mental Health Workforce Initiative

West Liberty

Ohio

$80,000

Supports career pathways in social work, therapy, and counseling.

WV Game Changers, Inc.

Age-Appropriate Video and Film for Prevention of Opioid and Substance Misuse

Fairmont

Marion

$50,000

Provides production, editing, and distribution of opioid and substance misuse prevention education videos.

TEAM for West Virginia Children

Community Partnerships for Child Abuse Prevention in West Virginia

Huntington

Cabell

$100,000

Expands local child abuse prevention teams.

West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition

Turnip the Beet on SNAP Stretch Program

Statewide

Statewide

$200,000

Expands upon the SNAP Stretch program.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Bringing Wonderfest, STEM and the Arts to Underserved Youth in West Virginia

Lewisburg

Greenbrier

$350,000

Supports Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s year-round youth education program.

Mission West Virginia

Mission West Virginia – The Bridge

Hurricane

Putnam

$225,000

Provides academic advocacy and services.

Save the Children Federation, Inc.

Rural Education and Nutrition Support for West Virginia Children, Families and Teachers

Multiple

Multiple

$750,000

Expands early education and in-school education programs.

Southern West Virginia Community College Foundation

Early College Academy Program Expansion

Logan

Logan

$800,000

Expands the Early College Academy program.

The Education Alliance – Business and Community for Public Schools

The Education Alliance 4-T Rural Expansion

Charleston

Kanawha

$400,000

Expands the 4-T Academy model.

West Virginia Coding Club

Statewide Student Coding Club

Statewide

Statewide

$30,000

Increases training in computer coding for West Virginia students.

Bethany College

Pathways for Online Workforce Education and Redevelopment (POWER) Project

Bethany

Brooke

$1,000,000

Procures technology and online education infrastructure.

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

Veterinary Technician Training Project

Martinsburg

Berkeley

$254,000

Implements a veterinary technician training program.

BridgeValley Community & Technical College

School of Nursing Expansion Project

South Charleston

Kanawha

$1,586,000

Increases the seat capacity of the School of Nursing.

BridgeValley Community & Technical College

Medical Lab Technology Program Expansion

South Charleston

Kanawha

$212,000

Expands the medical technology laboratory program.

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College

Aviation Maintenance Technician Program

Moorefield

Hardy

$150,000

Establishes an aviation maintenance technology program.

Glenville State College Research Corporation

Enhancing Campus Security

Glenville

Gilmer

$2,120,000

Installs campus safety equipment.

Marshall University Research Corporation

Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure in West Virginia

Huntington

Cabell

$1,500,000

Develops a critical infrastructure cybersecurity lab.

Mountwest Foundation

Mountwest Community and Technical College and Cabell County Career Technology Center Joint Programming

Huntington

Cabell

$195,000

Facilitates a partnership between Mountwest Community and Technical College and Cabell County Career Technology Center.

Pierpont Foundation

Virtual Reality Simulation Training to Strengthen Workforce Skills Development

Fairmont

Marion

$1,496,000

Strengthens workforce skills development.

Shepherd University

Academic Classroom and Auditorium Improvements

Shepherdstown

Jefferson

$2,235,000

Provides improvement of learning environments.

Shepherd University

Stubblefield Institute’s WV Emerging Project

Shepherdstown

Jefferson

$250,000

Facilitates discourse amongst students, legislators, community leaders, and key stakeholders.

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

West Virginia Healthcare Career Pathways

Charleston

Kanawha

$250,000

Supports the development of healthcare career pathways.

West Virginia University Research Corporation

Engineering Technology Equipment and Software

Morgantown

Monongalia

$1,100,000

Purchases equipment and software to support a new degree program in engineering technology.

Give Comfort, Inc.

Giving Comfort to Cancer Patients

Charleston

Kanawha

$10,000

Provides comforting items to cancer patients.

McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc.

McDowell County Senior Centers

Bradshaw

McDowell

$554,000

Replaces the Bradshaw Senior Center.

Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc.

Taylor County Senior Center Renovation

Grafton

Taylor

$18,000

Replaces flooring in the senior center’s dining facility.

The Disability Action Center

Wilfong Wellness Center

Fairmont

Marion

$500,000

Creates a health and recreation facility for individuals with disabilities.

WV Bureau of Senior Services

Open, Active and Accessible Centers Project

Statewide

Statewide

$2,565,000

Supports senior nutrition and transportation programs.

70 TOTAL PROJECTS

$129,409,000

