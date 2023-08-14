Senn Appointed by House Speaker to Joint Committee on Behavioral Health

OLYMPIA – Recognized as a champion for mental health and youth well-being, Representative Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island) has been appointed to the Washington State Joint Legislative and Executive Committee on Behavioral Health. Throughout her career, Senn has consistently placed behavioral health at the forefront of her colleagues’ attention, driving positive change and action particularly around children’s mental health and social emotional learning.

Senn chairs the Human Services, Youth and Early Learning Committee, served as the inaugural chair of the Children’s Mental Health Workgroup in 2016, and initiated the social emotional learning (SEL) workgroup at the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Senn strongly believes in providing our kids with the necessary supports to thrive in the setting that works best for them, whether at home or the doctor’s office, childcare or school.

Reflecting on her new role, Rep. Senn enthusiastically shared, “I’m excited to be part of this work to help create a coordinated approach to addressing behavioral health issues across multiple policy areas and multiple committees. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future, where mental health is prioritized and accessible to all.”

Beyond her legislative work, Senn also serves on the advisory board of the UW’s Master in Applied Child & Adolescent Psychology program and, in 2019, she was honored as NAMI Washington’s Behavioral Health Champion, underscoring her impact in positively transforming mental health support for individuals and families.

