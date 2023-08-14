King County behavior technician suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor client

For immediate release: August 14, 2023 (23-110)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the license of King County certified behavior technician Carson Erik Okonek (CB61170968) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Okonek, while working as a certified behavior technician, was seen having sexual contact with a minor client. Okonek’s charges show a risk to public health and safety.

Okonek cannot practice behavioral health in Washington until these charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov); copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

