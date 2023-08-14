June Tornado Survivors Now May Apply for FEMA Assistance

Madison, Miss. – Mississippi homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties who were affected by the June 14-19 severe storms and tornadoes now may apply for FEMA disaster assistance, following the approval of a major disaster declaration on Aug. 12, 2023. They may be eligible for grants for basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners or renters with insurance should also file a claim with their insurer. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If a survivor’s policy does not cover all disaster expenses, they may be eligible for federal assistance for those uninsured losses. FEMA assistance cannot cover all losses.

Survivors can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is open 24 hours daily. Language translation services are available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

When applying for assistance, please have the following information ready:

Current phone number

Address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are staying now

at the time of the disaster and the address where you are staying now Social Security number

General list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

if you choose direct deposit If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

For the latest information on recovery, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter, follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4).