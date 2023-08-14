Chip sealing continues near Meeteetse, Lovell and Powell

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew resumed its summer work Monday, Aug. 14, on six miles of WY290 west of Meeteetse.

Meeteetse chip sealing will take place between mileposts 0 and 6.02 on WY290.

The crew is scheduled to move the chip sealing operation Aug. 16 to nearly four miles of US310 south of Lovell (mileposts 225.45 to 229.20), Aug. 17 to WY37 north of Lovell (mileposts 0 to 3), Aug. 21-22 to US310 (mileposts 235.00 to 236.27) at the east edge of Lovell and at the west edge of Lovell (mileposts 237.42 to 238.28), and Aug. 23-28 on WY295 (mileposts 0 to 12.17) on both sides of Willwood.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

Erickson said the chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. "Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Erickson said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.