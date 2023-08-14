Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Termination of Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (RIGP.UN)

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it will terminate Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (Cboe Canada Ticker: RIGP.UN) (the “Fund”) and will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Class T Units (the “Units”) of the Fund in accordance with the terms of the Fund’s amended and restated declaration of trust. It is anticipated that the termination will occur on or about August 29, 2023 (the “Termination Date”). Purpose is the trustee and manager of the Fund.



The decision to close the Fund was driven primarily by the Fund’s relatively low assets under management and the costs associated with maintaining a fund of this size. Such factors have made it difficult to efficiently manage the Fund in accordance with its intended investment objectives. As a result, the termination, in the view of Purpose, is in the best interests of unitholders.

The redemption price payable for the Units will be an amount equal to the net asset value per Unit on the Termination Date and will be payable to unitholders on or before September 1, 2023.

It is anticipated that the Units will be voluntarily delisted from Neo Exchange Inc. (operating as Cboe Canada) on or about August 25, 2023, at the close.

As stated above, the effective date of termination of the Fund is expected to be on or about August 29, 2023. If you still hold a position in the Fund at 4:00 pm EST on the Termination Date, your position in the Fund will be liquidated, with the proceeds either deposited into your account or a cheque mailed directly to you or to your dealer, nominee or intermediary, depending on your account registration. If you hold Units, there may also be tax implications to any disposition of your holdings. We strongly urge unitholders to contact their financial advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications associated with a redemption of their units and the termination.

