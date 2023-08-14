Due to increased grizzly bear activity in the upper Chilko River area during salmon-spawning season, access to Chilko-Newton Road, south of Henry’s Crossing, will be closed from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31, 2023.
The Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the Province are jointly restricting public and commercial access to the upper Chilko corridor to prevent potentially dangerous encounters between humans and grizzly bears in the area.
The closure of the road will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildlife Act. Penalties and fines for violators will be issued.
