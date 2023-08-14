The unanimous decision by three judges on the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco follows 15 years of litigation over various iterations of Alameda Unified’s effort to design a parcel tax tied to a property’s square footage instead of a flat amount.
You just read:
Appeals court upholds parcel taxes based on square footage with a ceiling
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.