Shapiro Administration Invites Proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Grants to Prepare Next Generation for Success in Ag

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called today for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture & Youth Grants from organizations whose projects are aimed at preparing youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

“To meet increasingly complex challenges tied to climate and marketplace changes, and rapidly evolving technology, Pennsylvania’s agriculture employers need innovative problem-solvers,” Secretary Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to making sure young people have the freedom to choose their own paths, and the preparation to pursue the opportunities ahead of them. These grants feed the hungry minds of those who will feed us tomorrow.”

The commonsense, bi-partisan budget Governor Josh Shapiro signed earlier fully funds month funds a fifth year of Ag & Youth Grants through the PA Farm Bill. Since 2019, Ag & Youth Grants have invested $1.5 million in 157 projects statewide. More than $150 million in projects and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry have been funded through the PA Farm Bill to date.

The budget continues that momentum, investing another $13.8 million in the PA Farm Bill, continuing support for Pennsylvania’s Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence, and supporting youth education and workforce development initiatives including the largest increase ever in basic K-12 education funding, expanded apprenticeships and career and technology training, and continued work to expand broadband internet access to allow students and employers in rural communities to compete.

PA Farm Bill Ag and Youth Grants provide direct funding of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs, and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer networking. Past funded projects include agriculture career seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry needs.

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 5:00 PM on September 29, 2023.

Full grant guidelines are published in the August 12 edition of the PA Bulletin.

Learn more about opportunities in agriculture at Kids are the future website.

Find a map of previous grant recipients and details of other PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives to grow and sustain Pennsylvania agriculture at PA Farm Bill website.

For more information on the investments made in Governor Shapiro’s commonsense, bipartisan budget, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023 Budget website. While there are a few bipartisan priorities awaiting further legislative language – representing less than one percent of the overall investment in this budget – the Shapiro Administration fully expects the House and Senate to deliver that language to the Governor, as well as critical funding for Pennsylvania state-related institutions – the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Lincoln University, and Temple University.

