CBP officers seize over $860K in methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine over the weekend that totaled over $860,000 in street value.

“CBP prioritizes its border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This interdiction successfully halted the transnational criminal organization’s attempt to traffic illicit narcotics into the U.S.”

Packages containing $863,000 in methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2021 Volkswagen Vento for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91 packages containing 93.91 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $863,587.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. A 45-year-old male Mexican citizen traveler was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

