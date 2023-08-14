Submit Release
Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces Over $3.1 Million in Grant Funding for Local Traffic Signal Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. August 14, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that the City of Pittsburgh, Fox Chapel Borough, and the Town of McCandless will receive $3,193,655.06 in Green Light-Go grant funding. The Green Light-Go Program is designed to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals across Pennsylvania.

“Updating traffic signals at busy intersections that see pedestrian, bike, and vehicle traffic is incredibly important to keeping us all safe,” said Senator Williams. “I’m proud to advocate for projects like these that connect our communities and keep our neighborhoods accessible and walkable for everyone.”

  • $430,000.13 to the City of Pittsburgh for new traffic signal controllers throughout the City.
  • $954,552.43 to the City of Pittsburgh for updated signal equipment at Penn Avenue & Highland Avenue; S. Aiken Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue; and Bayard Street & Neville Street.
  • $204,918.50 to Fox Chapel Borough for updated signal equipment at Fox Chapel Road & Field Club Road.
  • $306,222 to the Town of McCandless for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Duncan Avenue.
  • $227,016 to the Town of McCandless for updated signal equipment at Perry Highway (SR 0011) & 19 North Drive.
  • $217,696 to the Town of McCandless for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Remington Drive.
  • $227,314 to the Town of McCandless for updated signal equipment at Thompson Run Road & Red Coach Road.
  • $350,532 to the Town of McCandless for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & McIntyre Square.
  • $275,404 to the Town of McCandless for updated signal equipment at Ingomar Road & Blazier Drive.

The Green Light-Go Program was established by Act 89 of 2013 and revised by Act 101 of 2016. The program is administered by PennDOT. Municipalities and planning organizations who receive grant funding are required to provide a minimum 20% match for award funds. Additional information about the program can be found here.

###

 

