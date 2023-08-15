Wisdom in Concrete: LeRue Press releases John Peretto’s “…Listen to Me!”
How “resilient structures can withstand extreme events and provide unparalleled safety and security…” In the same vein, Peretto shares that kind of wisdom.
When you’re pouring concrete – age, race, culture, or money don’t matter. There’s only ONE question: Can you get the job done?”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time of unlikely events, here’s one you cannot dispute: A concrete guy turned author and a successful book, “…Listen to Me!”. Not only is he an unlikely candidate for writing a book, but his book has also sold in many countries besides the United States including: Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and even the Czech Republic.
— John Peretto
The National Concrete Masonry Association talks about how “resilient structures can withstand extreme events and provide unparalleled safety and security…” In the same vein, Peretto shares the kind of wisdom that can help anyone and everyone learn to withstand tough events in their lives in “…Listen to Me!” It is straight from the heart and based on his many years in the concrete industry.
Peretto relates a few things he learned from pouring concrete that he believes “…can help you in YOUR life with whatever job YOU have.” Here are a few examples:
• “You have to finish what you start - EVERY day.
• You can’t just take a break, quit or go home because you’re tired, upset or hurt. It doesn’t matter if it’s too cold, too hot, too wet or too dry. You have to finish your job.
• You have to work with others. By yourself, you can’t get much done.
• When you’re pouring concrete – age, race, culture, or money don’t matter. There’s only ONE question: Can you get the job done?”
Peretto’s words of wisdom are sometimes controversial. He talks about abortion, race, steps for solving problems, and how you know there is a God. The answers may not always be what you’d expect, and they may not fit all the current narratives, but they are set in concrete for Peretto. It’s not complicated. The wisdom John Peretto shares is easy to understand, not always “politically correct” but there is no doubt in what he is sharing with his readers. And they seem to love it!
“…Listen To Me!” is available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble and many bookstores around the world including LeRue Press’ bookstore.
Peretto is a lifelong resident of Northern California and a 45-year member of Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ Union Local 400 in Vallejo, California. He enjoys spending time with his large extended family and friends and if you like estate sales, you might see him there.
###
LeRue Press, formerly Publishing from the Heart, is a publisher, printer, bookseller and business center in Reno, Nevada specializing in communications and media. In addition to traditional and self-publishing, LeRue Press (www.lrpnv.com) is a printer and business and writing center providing commercial printing and virtual office services as part of their diversified offerings. They focus on quality fiction and non-fiction and solutions for businesses and writers. What's the Story?: Plus Book Hound, a media arm of LeRue Press, is a nationwide radio show airing since 2012.
Janice Hermsen
LeRue Press, LLC
+ +1 7758493814
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other