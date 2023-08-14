Gentherm’s ClimateSense® Technology Named Finalists for 2023 Automotive News PACE Awards

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, was named a finalist for the 2023 Automotive News PACE Awards for its ClimateSense® technology.



ClimateSense is the world’s first scalable intelligent automotive microclimate comfort solution that uniquely delivers personalized comfort for each occupant. Through this targeted comfort approach, ClimateSense delivers improved energy efficiency that extends electric vehicle driving range. ClimateSense combines industry first smart thermal effectors and human thermophysiology principles with physics-based software algorithms to create personalized multi-zoned, heating and cooling that reacts to the occupant’s needs. Published studies show the technology can deliver up to 50 to 69 percent energy savings in cold-weather testing and up to 34 percent energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to only using the existing central HVAC system.

“We are honored to be named a finalist for this respected industry award which is a testament to the groundbreaking work of our global team,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “ClimateSense provides our customers with a scalable and customizable solution that can fit within any vehicle architecture to deliver superior personalized passenger comfort and energy savings.”

In 2022, Gentherm announced that it will be supplying ClimateSense on the 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ, the first-to-market vehicle to feature ClimateSense as standard equipment. Gentherm is one of 34 entries that have been selected as finalists. Winners are determined by an independent panel of judges and will be announced in early 2024.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.