Trillium Energy Solutions, a Leader in the RNG Industry to Speak at the Southeast RNG Conference

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transportation fuel is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. It powers the trucks and vans that carry 70% of all retail and manufactured goods to our homes and businesses. Plus, it enables our communities to keep moving by transit buses, school buses and shuttles.

Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, brings sustainable transportation fuel to the nation and has been driving innovation on U.S. roads and highways for more than 20 years. Headquartered in Houston, Trillium designs, builds and maintains clean fuel stations for fleet operators, offering renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, electric vehicle charging solutions, on-site power generation and energy storage.

“RNG is critical to the clean energy transition. It not only reduces harmful methane emissions, but it also reduces our reliance on high carbon energy sources. It is an environmental win-win.” said Brad Huxter, who originates RNG off-take, investment and acquisition opportunities for Trillium.

Brad is a primary speaker at the first Southeast RNG Conference, set for October 4th, at the Hilton Charlotte Airport. The one-day conference is being produced by Shale Directories and RNG Directory.

“We are very pleased to have Brad as a speaker at our first Southeast RNG Conference. The Love’s Family of Companies are leaders in every aspect of the RNG industry – from producing, transporting, trading and dispensing RNG, to driving the very trucks that use it for fuel.” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and founder of the RNG Directory.

RNG is the fuel with no downsides. Organic waste like farm manure, landfills, food waste, and wastewater treatment facilities naturally decomposes to form biogas, which is emitted into the atmosphere. The biogas is 40 to 65% methane, a potent global warming gas. According to the University of Utah methane is 25–34 times greater warming potential than carbon dioxide.

Capturing and upgrading the biogas into RNG avoids the emissions of methane and provides a negative carbon intensity fuel. It can be injected into the U.S. natural gas grid where it off-sets the use of fossil derived natural gas for everything from electrical generation to transportation.

According to the American Biogas Council, the U.S. has more than 2,300 sites producing biogas in 50 states, including 475 farms, 1,269 water resource recovery facilities, 97 stand-alone systems that digest food scraps, and nearly 550 landfills. To date, only about 300 of these are producing RNG, meaning much of this resource is still untapped.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is best known for their roadside stations and stores with more than 639 locations nationwide, across 42 states. The family-owned American success story also includes Love's Truck Care which offers mechanical services and roadside assistance, Love's Hospitality which is a growing network of hotels and storage rental locations, and Love's Financial which offers accounting and and back-office support to professional drivers.

They also own Gemini, the nation’s safest transportation company with more than 1000 trucks, Musket Corporation, a specialist in commodity supply, trading and logistics, SpeedCo, which provides mechanical services to professional drivers, and last but certainly not least – Trillium who provides alternative fueling and energy solutions including CNG, RNG, hydrogen, solar power and EV charging.

For more than 20 years, Trillium Energy Solutions has exceeded customer expectations by delivering superior quality, reliability, and dependability at alternative fueling stations nationwide. Trillium specializes in designing, building, and operating these facilities and provides 24/7 maintenance services for various types of professional fleets. To learn more about Trillium’s portfolio of clean fueling solutions, visit trilliumenergy.com.

“I have spent two decades watching and helping the biogas and RNG industries grow through technology providers, service providers, and developers. Working with Trillium has allowed me to see the other side – the complex world of RNG off-take, project investment, and acquisition,” said Huxter. “I’m looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned at the Southeast RNG Conference this fall.”