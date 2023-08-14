Healthcare Decisions For Medicare-Age Workers And Employer Trends Featured During Aug. 24 Webinar

Allsup Healthcare Insurance Services experts discuss workforce trend with more Medicare-age workers waiting to retire during DMEC event, register online

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare decisions for Medicare-age workers will be in the limelight with an informative webinar, “Understanding the Healthcare Perspectives of Medicare-Age Workers,” at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) Thursday, Aug. 24, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation, health insurance benefits and return to work services.

The event is part of the Disability Management Employer Coalition’s (DMEC) webinar series, 2023 Tools & Tactics. Allsup Healthcare Insurance Services experts Bethany Cissell and Rob Sokol will present the results of a recent national survey that delves into the healthcare perspectives of Medicare-eligible workers, with an emphasis on cost-saving drivers and potential pitfalls that could complicate employees' healthcare decision-making.

“Our aim is to explain the complexities of Medicare for both employers and employees,” said Sokol, director of business development at Allsup Healthcare Insurance Services. “By sharing practical plan analyses and consultations, we hope to cultivate a more informed healthcare recipient, which ultimately leads to superior coverage and reduced costs for all parties.”

The webinar is designed to assist employers in understanding and addressing the healthcare concerns of Medicare-eligible workers, particularly the Baby Boomer generation.

“We strive to provide a comprehensive understanding of Medicare plan choices, enrollment rules, and potential penalties, as well as strategizing for when a worker turns 65,” said Cissell, account executive with Allsup Healthcare Insurance Services.

The key learning objectives for the webinar include:

Gaining a deeper understanding of the healthcare perspectives of Medicare-eligible workers.

Exploring Medicare plan options, enrollment regulations and potential penalties.

Learning what both employees and employers need to know to prepare for a worker's 65th birthday.

Understanding the mutual benefits of Medicare for employees and employers.

Sokol and Cissell, both steeped in knowledge and expertise in Medicare, healthcare services and employer regulatory compliance, will provide unique insights that contribute to a broader understanding of Medicare and the ensuing benefits for employers and employees alike.

Registration is now open. The event is free for DMEC members. Join us for this invaluable session to better grasp the complexities of healthcare decision-making for Medicare-eligible workers.

For more information about healthcare benefits coordination for your employee population, including incorporating Medicare plan selection into your benefits programs and cost-savings opportunities, email allsuphealthcare@allsup.com or call 1-866-521-7655.

Find more at AllsupLLC.com under “Health Insurance Benefits Coordination Services.”

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachments

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Laura C. Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079 L.sala@allsup.com