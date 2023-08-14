Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,314 in the last 365 days.

Sachem Capital Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results – Produces Record Revenue Growth of 31.2% to $16.5 Million

- Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call -

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company will host a webcast and conference Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss in greater detail its financial performance and operating results for the second quarter.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We produced another strong quarter of earnings as we effectively navigated the volatility and uncertainty in the current economy. Armed with enhanced underwriting and a high-quality team, Sachem remains steadfast in its ability to originate loans that minimize risk and insulate our portfolio. We continue to explore opportunities to expand our lending business, despite the ongoing market dislocation. Going forward, we will continue to be judicious in our approach to capital deployment to provide our shareholders with long-term and sustainable risk-adjusted returns.”

Results of operations for quarter ended June 30, 2023

Total revenue grew 31.2% to approximately $16.5 million, compared to $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The growth in revenue was due primarily to an increase in lending operations, as well the rates that the Company was able to charge borrowers. For the second quarter 2023, interest income was approximately $11.9 million compared to approximately $10.4 million for the 2022 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $10.8 million, compared to $7.3 million for 2022 period. Given the company’s ongoing investments in its growth strategies, the largest contributor to this increase was interest and amortization of deferred financing costs, which were approximately $7.1 million in the quarter, compared to $5.2 million in 2022 period. The balance of the changes was attributable to (i) approximately $671,000 in general and administrative expenses, (ii) approximately $375,000 of compensation, fees and taxes, (iii) approximately $210,000 loss on sale of real estate, and (iv) approximately $183,000 of impairment loss.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $4.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2023 grew 10.3% to approximately $624.0 million compared to $565.7 million at December 31, 2022. The rise in assets was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio and in its investment securities holdings, which increased approximately $46.0 million and $12.6 million, respectively. Total liabilities at June 30, 2023 were approximately $395.0 million compared to $348.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total indebtedness at quarter end included approximately $281.2 million of notes payable (net of approximately $7.2 million of deferred financing costs), approximately $35.9 million balance on the margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors and on the revolving credit facility with Needham Bank, approximately $50.5 million outstanding on the master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate, approximately $1.7 million outstanding on the mortgage loan with New Haven Bank, and approximately a $6.2 million secured note payable with PeoplesBank.

Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 rose $11.3 million to approximately $229.0 million compared to $217.7 million at December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of approximately $10.4 million.

Dividends

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 11, 2023, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on August 7, 2023.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

The company will host a webcast and conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A webcast of the call may be accessed on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/ir-calendar.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers or +1 201-389-0920 for international callers.

Replay

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, August 29, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or +1 412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 13739152.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, as supplemented by subsequently filed Quarter Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:
Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
             
    June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 15,128,984     $ 23,713,097  
Investment securities     37,201,120       24,576,462  
Mortgages receivable, net     506,653,156       460,633,268  
Interest and fees receivable     7,736,475       6,309,845  
Due from borrowers     6,765,910       5,276,967  
Real estate owned     4,998,934       5,216,149  
Investments in partnerships     35,399,190       30,831,180  
Property and equipment, net     4,534,711       4,121,721  
Other assets     5,612,286       4,983,173  
Total assets   $ 624,030,766     $ 565,661,862  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Liabilities:            
Unsecured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $7,223,456 and $8,352,597)   $ 281,178,294     $ 280,049,153  
Secured note payable     6,224,000        
Repurchase facility     50,509,605       42,533,466  
Mortgage payable     1,649,167       750,000  
Line of credit     35,900,737       3,587,894  
Accrued dividends payable           5,342,160  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     2,124,028       1,439,219  
Advances from borrowers     12,586,438       9,892,164  
Deferred revenue     4,815,702       4,360,452  
Total liabilities     394,987,971       347,954,508  
             
Commitments and Contingencies            
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 1,928,000 and 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     1,928       1,903  
Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 43,822,050 and 41,093,536 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     43,822       41,094  
Paid-in capital     236,595,201       226,220,990  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (376,078 )     (561,490 )
Accumulated deficit     (7,222,078 )     (7,995,143 )
Total shareholders’ equity     229,042,795       217,707,354  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 624,030,766     $ 565,661,862  


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Revenue:                        
Interest income from loans   $ 11,898,484     $ 10,433,572     $ 22,881,810     $ 18,944,947  
Investment gain, net     333,873       230,602       608,669       347,940  
Income from partnership investments     1,006,477       317,004       1,556,200       589,493  
Origination and modification fees, net     1,764,262       2,246,775       3,240,183       4,090,616  
Fee and other income     1,570,976       798,609       2,278,581       1,407,172  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities     (115,789 )     (1,478,432 )     600,600       (2,530,662 )
Total revenue     16,458,283       12,548,130       31,166,043       22,849,506  
                         
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs     7,138,940       5,209,865       14,011,907       9,108,253  
Compensation, fees and taxes     1,562,465       1,187,940       3,341,783       2,181,903  
General and administrative expenses     1,317,348       645,871       2,215,463       1,277,819  
Other expenses     212,822       130,060       296,545       229,331  
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate     21,239       (188,182 )     (126,861 )     (122,343 )
Provision for Credit Losses     94,932       105,000       196,447       105,000  
Impairment loss     412,500       230,000       412,500       490,500  
Total operating costs and expenses     10,760,246       7,320,554       20,347,784       13,270,463  
Net income     5,698,037       5,227,576       10,818,259       9,579,043  
Preferred stock dividend     (924,762 )     (921,766 )     (1,849,525 )     (1,843,531 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders     4,773,275       4,305,810       8,968,734       7,735,512  
                         
Other comprehensive loss                        
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities     93,775       (192,764 )     185,412       50,044  
Comprehensive income   $ 4,867,050     $ 4,113,046     $ 9,154,146     $ 7,785,556  
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:                        
Basic   $ 0.11     $ 0.12     $ 0.21     $ 0.22  
Diluted   $ 0.11     $ 0.12     $ 0.21     $ 0.22  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     43,844,285       36,373,570       43,321,303       35,630,455  
Diluted     43,844,285       36,373,877       43,321,303       35,636,374  


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited)
             
    Six Months Ended
    June 30,
    2023
   2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net income   $ 10,818,259     $ 9,579,043  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount     1,224,324       1,108,675  
Depreciation expense     109,497       44,478  
Stock based compensation     395,709       230,167  
Provision for credit losses     196,447       105,000  
Impairment loss     412,500       490,500  
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate     (126,861 )     (122,343 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities     (600,600 )     2,530,662  
Gain on sale of investment securities     24,285       148,565  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
(Increase) decrease in:            
Interest and fees receivable     (1,455,807 )     (1,620,733 )
Other assets - miscellaneous     (863,887 )     (393,624 )
Due from borrowers     (1,521,226 )     (1,102,371 )
Other assets - prepaid expenses     163,617       101,149  
(Decrease) increase in:            
Accrued Interest     168,919       301,495  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (9,596 )     (323,887 )
Deferred revenue     455,250       (15,493 )
Advances from borrowers     2,694,274       (3,729,817 )
Total adjustments     1,266,845       (2,247,577 )
             
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     12,085,104       7,331,466  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchase of investment securities     (18,346,504 )     (36,088,438 )
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities     6,560,095       59,710,599  
Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net     (4,568,010 )     (13,561,132 )
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned     191,274       1,397,502  
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net     (180,146 )     (19,917 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (722,487 )     (815,339 )
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable     (114,468,454 )     (191,971,926 )
Principal collections on mortgages receivable     66,355,505       60,895,362  
Other assets     19,927       (114,244 )
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (65,158,800 )     (120,567,533 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Net proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit     32,312,843       (9,771,376 )
Net proceeds from repurchase facility     7,976,139       20,285,241  
Proceeds from mortgage     899,167        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - principal payments on other notes     (6,014 )     (13,281 )
Dividends paid on Common Stock     (11,048,257 )     (8,253,864 )
Dividends paid on Preferred Stock     (1,849,525 )     (1,843,531 )
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses     9,690,580       21,230,975  
Common Stock buyback     (226,327 )      
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses     516,977        
Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes           81,875,000  
Gross proceeds from issuance of secured note     6,224,000        
Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes           (3,081,500 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     44,489,583       100,427,664  
             
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     (8,584,113 )     (12,808,403 )
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR     23,713,097       41,938,897  
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD   $ 15,128,984     $ 29,130,494  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sachem Capital Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results – Produces Record Revenue Growth of 31.2% to $16.5 Million

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more