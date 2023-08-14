NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Appointment of William “BJ” Jones, formerly of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, as Chief Commercial Officer

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced the appointment of William “BJ” Jones as the Company’s first Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”), effective August 14, 2023. Mr. Jones brings 30 years of commercial and launch experience in the U.S. and globally, with particular experience in driving mass market product launch strategies for industry-leading brands. At NewAmsterdam, he will build and lead all commercial functions, including marketing, market access, sales, medical science engagement and commercial operations.



“We are delighted to welcome BJ to our team. With obicetrapib progressing through pivotal Phase 3 development, now is the right time to begin building a powerful commercial organization, with the potential to deliver our oral, low-dose, once-daily CETP inhibitor, if approved, to the millions of dyslipidemia patients globally in need of better options,” said Dr. Michael Davidson, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer. “BJ is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of building commercial organizations, developing strategic and creative go-to-market strategies, and launching industry-leading products in mass markets, including in the cardiovascular disease space. We believe BJ’s expertise uniquely complements our existing team, and we look forward to his leadership as we mature NewAmsterdam into a fully integrated company and work to ultimately deliver on the promise of CETP inhibition to address major unmet needs across cardiometabolic diseases.”

Mr. Jones joins NewAmsterdam with three decades of commercial and launch experience in both large pharmaceutical and small biotech companies. Most recently, he served as CCO, Migraine & Common Diseases at Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer for $11.6B. During his tenure, Mr. Jones led the commercial enterprise that launched Biohaven’s Nurtec® ODT. Earlier in his career, Mr. Jones held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim and NitroMed, during which time he supported mass market product launches for notable brands including Excedrin Migraine®, Farxiga®, Pradaxa®, BiDil®, and Abilify®. Mr. Jones is a graduate of the United Air Force Academy and attained the rank of Major through his active duty and reserve service. He holds an M.B.A from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University.

“I am excited to be a part of NewAmsterdam Pharma, a company that I believe is uniquely positioned in the quest to alleviate the impact of the world's leading cause of mortality—cardiovascular disease. Based on data reported to-date, I believe obicetrapib, if approved, has the potential to solve a substantial challenge in cardiovascular disease, helping many more patients achieve their risk-based LDL-C goals, while positively impacting a number of other lipid and lipoprotein parameters associated with cardiovascular disease risk,” said Mr. Jones. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to build NewAmsterdam’s commercial team and operations and to partnering with the management team to unlock obicetrapib’s value as a potentially safe and effective oral therapy that could change the treatment paradigm for patients worldwide.”

Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, cost-effective and convenient LDL-lowering therapy as an adjunct to statins, a class of lipid-lowering medications that are the current standard of care for high-risk CVD patients with high cholesterol. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease patients.

