In the Cortex Announces Launch of Online Brain Reorganization Program, The No-Medication Approach to an Easier Life

Adults and babies crawling together! Dani Perrecone and Paloma García, Founders of In the Cortex

The In the Cortex Brain Reorganization program is an affordable, at-home modality for addressing the root of common behavioral and mental health challenges.

Brain plasticity is real, and our hundreds of participants are proof of this.” — Danielle Perrecone

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In the Cortex©, an organization dedicated to empowering lives through brain reorganization, is excited to announce the launch of its online Brain Reorganization Program. As part of the program's launch, participants enrolling for the first time in August will receive a complimentary 30-minute coaching call with one of the founders.The program aims to provide individuals with movements to reorganize their brains, integrate primitive reflexes , and work on subconscious beliefs. The new program is 100% online and includes 12 modules that can be self-paced. Participants have lifetime access to the program,Over the years, In the Cortex© participants experience improvements with many of their biggest challenges and improve overall well-being and performance. Participants, parents, and teachers have recognized for its impact on challenges associated with ADHD, Autism, ODD, anxiety, sensory processing disorder, dyslexia, auditory processing difficulties, concentration and focus challenges, and more.The program is movement-based, guided by the principles of neuroplasticity, the fact that the brain can change its wiring at any age. By re-creating the movements that humans are meant to do in childhood, participants can complete gaps in their neurological development and give their brain the primitive foundation it needs to support their higher functions."Our enhanced Brain Reorganization Program represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower people all over the world of all ages to lead more fulfilling lives and reconnect to their true selves," said Paloma García, one of the founders of In the Cortex©. The company is centered around helping people understand the neurological reasons behind their behaviors, and show them the way to take charge, get out of survival mode , and get on with their lives.Co-founder Danielle Perrecone adds, "Brain plasticity is real, and our hundreds of participants are proof of this. Any one of them will tell you that life is simply easier and happier once they’ve addressed limiting neurological and emotional barriers." Our intention with this online program is to expand access and affordability of the program.In the Cortex© is proud of the positive outcomes reported by program members. Testimonials have shown improvements in focus, emotional regulation, cognitive abilities, sensory processing, speech and language challenges, and self-confidence. The founders have been featured on several well-known podcasts and publications as well as their own podcast, the In the Cortex Podcast.For the month of August, participants can receive a complimentary 30-minute coaching call with one of the founders when they sign up. Visit www.inthecortex.com to learn more about the Brain Reorganization Program.About In the Cortex:In the Cortex© is an organization dedicated to helping people change their lives through innovative non-medical and noninvasive brain reorganization techniques. Based on the principles of neuroplasticity, their programs provide the neurological foundation needed to improve their lives. The result of developing the primitive brain enables higher-level cognitive processes which later can lead to better sensory processing, emotional regulation, reduced anxiety, and improved academic, work, and social skills.As it enters its third year of operation, In the Cortex© is available online as well as in-person, enabling participants, teachers, and parents to access its benefits affordably from anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit www.inthecortex.com For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Paloma GarcíaCo-FounderIn the Cortexpaloma@inthecortex.com(917) 923-5233

